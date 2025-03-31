Japan Confirms The Beginning Of Cherry Blossom Aka Sakura Season For 2025

If you have been planning a trip to Japan, now might be the perfect time! The world-famous cherry blossom season is in full swing at this popular tourist hotspot. On Monday (March 24), the Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed that the 2025 cherry blossom season has officially begun in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms, or sakura, typically reach full bloom between late March and early April. The agency reported spotting six cherry blossom buds on the verge of blooming at Yasukuni Shrine, Tokyo's official sakura sample tree – an iconic marker signalling the start of the season.

To track the bloom, the Japan Meteorological Agency monitors about 50 designated cherry trees across the country. From the first buds appearing to the final petals falling, sakura blossoms typically last around two weeks. The Japan Weather Association attributes the early bloom to recent warm temperatures, which have sped up the process. Peak bloom is expected within the next 10 days, but if temperatures remain high, it could arrive even sooner.

The cherry blossom season announcement comes just a day after Japan witnessed its first bloom of the year in the southwestern city of Kochi, on the island of Shikoku.

Five Must-Visit Spots To Experience Cherry Blossom In Japan:

1. Yoshino, Kansai – Famous for its breathtaking hillside covered in sakura trees.

2. Maruyama Park, Kyoto – A perfect spot for nighttime cherry blossom viewing.

3. Hirosaki Park, Tohoku – Known for its stunning castle backdrop and vibrant sakura.

4. Fuji Five Lakes, Yamanashi – Offers a mesmerizing view of cherry blossoms with Mount Fuji.

5. Yoyogi Park, Tokyo – A popular gathering place for hanami (flower viewing) picnics.

How Japanese Celebrate Cherry Blossom Season?

The Japanese celebrate the sakura season in their own unique ways — strolling under the falling petals, enjoying picnics beneath the pink canopy and even finding inspiration in poetry and literature, where cherry blossoms symbolize life, death and renewal.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and book your flight to the Land of the Rising Sun for an unforgettable Sakura experience.