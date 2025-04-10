Traveling With Heavy Luggage? Try This Easy Hack For A Hassle Free Journey

Enjoying yourself and having a relaxing time are the main goals of any vacation. It is the perfect way to escape from the monotony of daily life. While planning the itinerary of all the stunning places you will visit is fun and exciting, getting to your hotel might be a problem if you are travelling with heavy luggage. In a viral Instagram video, an experienced traveller shared her secret trick to avoid using stairs while walking the streets in a new city. The expert said that Google Maps can be used to look out for a stairs free route to their destination.

To know about a stairs free route, first you will have to turn on Google Maps and type in your two and from destination. Then, you should click on the three little dots in the upper right hand corner and it'll bring up “Options”. Click on the options and you'll see a selection where you can slide over the button for wheelchair accessible. The woman claims that once you turn on the said option, Google Maps will suggest a route that will avoid stairs and even get you elevators to help you save your back on your travel adventures.

Watch the full video below:

Internet users shared their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "Oh wow, I'm a wheelchair user and I didn't know about this. Thanks for the info!"

Another added, "Wow! Thank you. Had no idea this was even possible to choose."

Someone wrote, "Oh my goodness this is great! I have wanted to take those cruise offers to Europe but stairs were holding me back. Heading to Aruba soon and I will use this if I need to. Thanks."

"Great advice thanks," read a comment.

Do you often travel with heavy luggage? Try this hack and let us know if you like it or not!