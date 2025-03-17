8 Unique Bucket-List Trips In Europe You've Probably Never Thought Of

The volcanoes of the Azores. Photo: iStock

4. Hike Volcanoes In The Azores

The Azores are Portugal's best-kept secret — a group of wild, green islands in the middle of the Atlantic that feel like they belong in Jurassic Park. This is one of the few places in Europe where you can climb an actual volcano. Hike to the top of Mount Pico, the highest peak in Portugal, or trek through the steaming geothermal landscapes of Sete Cidades. After a day of hiking, relax in one of the island's natural hot springs.

5. Take A Scenic Road Trip Through Ireland

Ireland's winding coastal roads and dramatic landscapes are made for road-tripping. The Wild Atlantic Way stretches over 2,500km of rugged coastline, with jaw-dropping cliffs, charming villages, and plenty of friendly pubs along the way. Visit the Cliffs of Moher, drive through Connemara's misty mountains, and stop by Dingle for some of the best seafood in the country. And, of course, no Irish road trip is complete without a cosy night in a traditional pub, pint of Guinness in hand.

6. Swim In Turkey's Natural Rock Pools

Pamukkale, also known as the "Cotton Castle," looks like something out of a dream. These bright white, mineral-rich terraces have been forming for thousands of years, creating natural pools that spill over like a frozen waterfall. The thermal waters here have been famous since Roman times, and you can even swim among ancient ruins at the Cleopatra Pool. Go early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and experience the magic in peace.

Westfjords. Photo: iStock

7. Experience The Wild Beauty Of Iceland's Westfjords

While most visitors head straight for Iceland's Golden Circle, the Westfjords remain one of the country's least-visited yet most spectacular regions. Think dramatic cliffs, remote hot springs, and waterfalls that tumble straight into the sea. Visit Dynjandi, a cascading waterfall that looks like something out of a Norse myth, or relax in the natural hot pools at Hellulaug, where you can soak in steaming water while looking out at the icy blue fjord.

8. Slow Down And Soak Up Norway's Beauty

Norway is best enjoyed at a slower pace. Instead of rushing from fjord to fjord, take your time in places like Lofoten, Aurland, or the Telemark Canal. Rent a cabin by the water, spend your days hiking, kayaking, or just sitting by the fire watching the landscape change with the light. And if you visit in summer, you'll get to experience the midnight sun, where the sky glows pink and gold all night long.