10 Tourist Traps And Scams To Dodge On Your Next Europe Trip

Europe is home to breathtaking landmarks, rich history, and...some seriously shady tourist traps. While Instagram might have you dreaming of gondola rides in Venice or sipping wine under the Eiffel Tower, the reality is that many of these iconic experiences come with hidden fees, inflated prices, dodgy deals, and outright scams. It's not just the obvious "cheap Rolex" hustles — you'll find clever cons in restaurants, taxis, and even at ATMs. The good news? A little know-how can save you from getting ripped off. Here's a guide to the most common tourist scams and overpriced gimmicks to avoid on your Europe trip.

10 European Tourist Traps And Scams To Be Careful Of:

1. The Free Bracelet Trick (Paris, Rome, Barcelona)

Picture this: You're strolling near Montmartre or the Spanish Steps when a friendly stranger ties a bracelet around your wrist. Before you know it, they're demanding payment — or worse, their friends are blocking your way until you cough up some cash. It's awkward, aggressive, and surprisingly common. The best move? Keep your hands to yourself, walk with purpose, and firmly say "no" if someone tries to engage you in conversation.

2. Overpriced Gondola Rides (Venice)

Yes, a gondola ride is the ultimate Venetian experience, but unless you're careful, it's also the ultimate rip-off. Prices are legally set at 90 euros for a 30-minute ride during the day, but many gondoliers conveniently 'forget' to mention this before overcharging unsuspecting tourists. Worse, some cut the ride short or demand extra fees for singing. If you're set on doing it, confirm the price before hopping in, and don't be afraid to walk away if they start getting vague.

3. The Closed Attraction Scam (Various Cities)

This one is an old classic. You show up at a famous site, only to be told by a helpful local that it's closed for the day. Lucky for you, they have an alternative-usually a dodgy shop or an overpriced private tour. Spoiler: the attraction is almost never closed. Always double-check opening hours online and avoid taking advice from random strangers on the street.

Photo: iStock

4. The 10-Euro Coffee Trap (St. Mark's Square, Venice And Major Tourist Spots)

Ordering a coffee at a scenic European cafe seems harmless — until the bill arrives and you realise you've just paid 10 euros for an espresso. Tourist hotspots like St. Mark's Square in Venice or Champs-Elysees in Paris often charge absurd prices for drinks and food, especially if you sit outside. Always check the menu before ordering, and be wary of hidden service fees.

5. Taxi Meter Cons (Prague, Budapest, Athens)

If a taxi driver tells you the meter is 'broken,' buckle up-because you're about to be wildly overcharged. Some drivers also take the longest possible route or add mystery fees to your fare. Stick to licensed taxis, insist on the meter being used, and use ride-hailing apps like Bolt or Free Now to avoid the drama.

6. The Helpful ATM Guy (Madrid, Berlin, Milan)

ATMs are prime hunting ground for scammers, especially in busy tourist areas. One common trick? A 'friendly' local offers to help you withdraw cash, only to memorise your PIN or swap your card. Always use ATMs inside banks, cover your PIN, and never accept assistance from a stranger.

7. Fake Petition Scams (Paris, Vienna, Berlin)

You're enjoying a peaceful stroll when someone — often a young woman — thrusts a clipboard in your face, asking you to sign a petition for a 'charitable cause.' If you sign, they'll pressure you for a donation or use the distraction to pickpocket you. The best move? Ignore them and keep walking.

Photo: iStock

8. The Cheap Designer Bag Scam (Florence, Barcelona, Istanbul)

That Louis Vuitton bag for 50 euros? Hate to break it to you, but it's a scam. Street vendors selling fake designer goods often claim their products are real but 'fell off the back of a truck.' Not only will you end up with a tacky counterfeit, but in some countries, buying fake goods is illegal, and you could face a fine if caught.

9. The 'Magic' Restaurant Bill (Greece, Italy, Spain)

You sit down for a nice meal, order a few drinks, and suddenly, the bill is double what you expected. Restaurants in tourist-heavy areas sometimes add mystery charges — think 'complimentary' bread or a surprise service fee. Always ask for a menu with prices, double-check your bill, and don't be afraid to challenge dodgy charges.

10. The Broken Money Scam (Eastern Europe And Balkans)

A sneaky scam in places like Romania and Bulgaria involves a cashier claiming your large banknote is 'fake' or 'damaged' before swapping it for a counterfeit or a lower-value note. To avoid this, always pay with smaller bills or use contactless payment when possible.