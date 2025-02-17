Eurail Pass: 6 European Countries For The Best Train Journeys

Fancy a scenic, stress-free way to travel across Europe? The Eurail Pass lets you hop from country to country, taking in jaw-dropping landscapes and vibrant cities — all without the hassle of airport security or rigid schedules. It gives you unlimited travel in 33 countries, meaning you can wake up in one country and have dinner in another! Plus, with scenic routes, high-speed options, and plenty of flexibility, it's one of the best ways to see Europe without the stress. A cheese-filled Swiss adventure? A pizza-fuelled tour of Italy? Or maybe a wine-and-beer rail trip across France and Germany? Whatever your vibe, Europe's rail network has you covered. Here's are the top European countries for the best rail journeys where you can use the Euro Pass.

Also Read: 8 Best Budget-Friendly International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2025

Here Are 6 European Countries You Can Explore By Train:

1. Switzerland

Switzerland's train routes feel like they belong in a travel magazine spread. The GoldenPass Line takes you through charming villages and stunning mountain views, while the Glacier Express — often called the slowest express train in the world — glides through the snow-capped Alps at a leisurely pace. If you're after cinematic views, the Bernina Express crosses the Landwasser Viaduct and climbs up to 2,253 meters before descending into Italy. Plus, Swiss trains are famous for being ridiculously punctual, so you won't be left waiting.

Exploring Italy on a high-speed train is blissful beyond imagination! Photo: iStock

2. Italy

Forget bumpy bus rides — Italy's Frecciarossa and Italo high-speed trains make getting between cities effortless. Zip from Rome to Florence in just 90 minutes, or head from Milan to Venice for a gondola ride before lunch. If you want a more scenic route, the train journey along the Amalfi Coast or through the rolling Tuscan hills is straight out of a postcard. Bonus: Italian trains are usually cheaper than flights, especially if you book in advance.

France offers one of the best train journeys in Europe. Photo: iStock

3. France

The French TGV (Train a Grande Vitesse) is one of the fastest trains in the world, reaching speeds of up to 320 km/h. Paris to Nice? Just under six hours. Fancy a wine-tasting weekend? Hop on a train to Bordeaux, where vineyards stretch as far as the eye can see. And if you want breathtaking views, the ride from Lyon to Annecy delivers dreamy lake-and-mountain scenery that'll have you glued to the window. Oh, and did we mention the trains have an onboard bar? Tres chic.

Hop on for a magical ride to the castles of Germany! Photo: iStock

4. Germany

Germany's train network is as efficient as you'd expect, with the ICE (InterCity Express) trains whisking you between cities at up to 300 km/h. Fancy fairytale vibes? The route from Munich to Fussen drops you right near Neuschwanstein Castle, the inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle. Want beer and bratwurst? Take the train to Cologne for its famous beer halls or head to Berlin, where the nightlife never sleeps. And yes, the trains serve beer too.

Also Read: Visa-Free Vacations: 10 Stunning Countries Indians Can Visit Without A Visa

Take a rail journey to enjoy coastal views of San Sebastain like never before. Photo: iStock

5. Spain

Spain's AVE (Alta Velocidad Espanola) trains are some of the fastest in Europe, cutting travel times dramatically. Madrid to Barcelona? Two and a half hours. Seville to Valencia? Just over four hours. But if you want to slow down, the train to San Sebastian offers jaw-dropping coastal views, and the ride through Andalucia lets you soak in rolling olive groves and historic towns like Cordoba and Granada. Bonus: Spanish trains are known for being super comfy, with generous legroom and quiet cars for those post-tapas siestas.

A gorgeous sunset in Amsterdam. Photo: iStock

6. The Netherlands And Belgium

These neighbouring countries are a dream for train travellers. The Intercity trains connect Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague in under an hour, making it easy to country-hop in a day. Take a quick ride to Belgium, where you can admire Bruges' medieval charm, visit Antwerp's buzzing fashion scene, or indulge in waffles and chocolate in Brussels. Since everything's close together, you'll spend more time exploring and less time staring at timetables.