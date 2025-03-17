10 Best City Breaks In Europe For 2025: Where To Eat, Stay, And Play Next

A long weekend in Europe is always a good idea, with hundreds of cities just a short flight or train ride away from the UK. Whether you're after a culture-packed escape, historic sights, or just an excuse to indulge in great food and wine, there's no shortage of options. The challenge? Picking the perfect spot. Some cities are all about timeless charm, while others surprise with hidden gems — think art in Riga, orange wine in Tbilisi, or bar-hopping in Budapest. To make your choice easier, we've rounded up the best European city breaks for 2025.

Here Are 10 Best City Breaks In Europe For 2025:

1. Riga, Latvia

Riga is one of Europe's most underrated city breaks, with stunning Art Nouveau buildings, a thriving food scene, and an electric nightlife. Wander through the charming Old Town, take in the views from St. Peter's Church, and explore the buzzing Central Market, one of the biggest in Europe. Lido serves traditional Latvian comfort food, but if you're in the mood for something modern, try Biblioteka No1 for a fine-dining experience. Stay at Grand Hotel Kempinski for five-star luxury or Neiburgs Hotel for a boutique stay in the heart of the city. For unique shopping, browse the Kalnciema Quarter's weekend market or hunt for vintage finds in Miera iela's hipster stores.

2. Monaco, French Riviera

Monaco is a playground for the rich and famous, but you don't need a billionaire's budget to enjoy it. Stroll through the Old Town to see the Prince's Palace, admire superyachts at Port Hercules, and try your luck at the legendary Monte Carlo Casino. For a Michelin-starred meal, Le Louis XV by Alain Ducasse is a must, but for something more laid-back, head to La Note Bleue for Mediterranean dishes with a sea view. Stay at the iconic Hotel de Paris for old-school opulence or Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort for a more relaxed Riviera vibe. When it comes to shopping, Avenue de Monte-Carlo is lined with designer boutiques — ideal if you're in the mood for a splurge.

Monaco, French Riviera. Photo: iStock

3. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is the ultimate city break because it has everything — gorgeous architecture, buzzing nightlife, and golden beaches. Stroll down La Rambla, marvel at Gaudi's surreal Sagrada Familia, and get lost in the Gothic Quarter's narrow streets. For food, don't miss Quimet & Quimet for legendary tapas or Disfrutar if you want Michelin-star magic. Beach lovers should stay at W Barcelona for front-row sea views, while Hotel Casa Fuster offers a dose of modernist charm. Shop at Passeig de Gracia for high-end fashion or explore El Born for quirky boutiques and handmade goods.

4. Seville, Spain

Seville is pure charm, with its sun-soaked plazas, winding alleys, and the scent of orange blossoms in the air. Visit the stunning Real Alcazar, climb to the top of La Giralda for sweeping views, and watch a passionate flamenco show in Triana. Food-wise, head to El Rinconcillo for classic tapas or La Azotea for modern Spanish dishes. The Hotel Alfonso XIII is the ultimate luxury stay, while Corral del Rey offers boutique elegance. For shopping, Calle Sierpes is great for fashion, and Mercado de Triana is perfect for picking up local treats like jamon iberico and sherry.

Seville, Spain. Photo: iStock

5. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon's pastel-coloured streets and iconic yellow trams make it one of the most photogenic cities in Europe. Ride Tram 28 through the historic districts, visit the jaw-dropping Jeronimos Monastery, and enjoy sunset at the Miradouro de Santa Catarina. No trip is complete without a stop at Pasteis de Belem for the city's best custard tarts. For seafood lovers, Cervejaria Ramiro is a must, while Alma is perfect for a Michelin-starred experience. Stay at the luxurious Bairro Alto Hotel or the stylish Lumiares in the heart of the city. For shopping, browse the boutiques of Principe Real or hunt for unique finds at the Feira da Ladra flea market.

6. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik's medieval walls, shimmering blue waters, and charming Old Town make it one of the best coastal getaways in Europe. Walk the city walls for breathtaking views, take a cable car up Mount Sro, and hop on a boat to Lokrum Island for a nature escape. Enjoy fresh seafood at Nautika, or try Pantarul for a modern take on Dalmatian cuisine. The Pucic Palace is perfect for a historic luxury stay, while Hotel Excelsior offers stunning sea views. For shopping, browse Gundulic Square Market for local crafts or visit Croata for high-end silk ties — a Dubrovnik speciality.

Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photo: iStock

7. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is a city that never loses its magic, with its cobbled streets, grand castles, and buzzing beer culture. Walk across the iconic Charles Bridge, explore the historic Prague Castle, and grab a pint at a traditional beer hall like U Fleku. For food, try Cafe Savoy for a classic Czech breakfast or La Degustation for a Michelin-starred treat. Stay at the ultra-luxe Augustine, or opt for the charming Golden Well Hotel tucked away in a quiet corner of the city. For unique shopping, browse the vintage stores in Zizkov or pick up handcrafted crystal at Moser.

8. Vienna, Austria

Vienna is a mix of imperial elegance and modern cool, with grand palaces, world-class museums, and a coffeehouse scene that's second to none. Tour the opulent Schonbrunn Palace, see Klimt's The Kiss at the Belvedere, and catch a performance at the Vienna State Opera. Cafe Central is the ultimate spot for coffee and cake, while Steirereck serves some of Austria's best gourmet cuisine. Stay at the Hotel Sacher for old-world luxury or The Guesthouse for sleek, modern vibes. Shop for designer fashion on Karntner StraBe or hunt for vintage treasures at Naschmarkt's Saturday flea market.

Vienna, Austria. Photo: iStock

9. Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi is having a moment, and for good reason — this Georgian capital is packed with history, cool cafes, and natural wine bars. Wander through the colourful streets of the Old Town, soak in the sulphur baths, and take a cable car up to the Narikala Fortress for epic views. Try Shavi Lomi for creative Georgian cuisine or Poliphonia for natural wine and small plates. Stay at Stamba Hotel, a former Soviet printing house turned ultra-trendy boutique hotel, or opt for the charming Communal Plekhanovi. For shopping, Dry Bridge Market is a treasure trove of Soviet memorabilia, vintage jewellery, and unique art pieces.

10. Budapest, Hungary

With its grand architecture, historic spas, and buzzing ruin bars, Budapest is a dream city break. Start at Buda Castle for panoramic views, soak in the Szechenyi Thermal Baths, and take a sunset cruise along the Danube. For dinner, try Borkonyha Winekitchen for a Michelin-starred Hungarian feast or Mazel Tov for trendy Middle Eastern vibes. Stay at the Four Seasons Gresham Palace for serious luxury, or opt for Hotel Rum if you prefer a stylish boutique spot. The city's ruin bars, especially Szimpla Kert, are unmissable, and for shopping, Andrassy Avenue is the place for designer finds, while Gozsdu Udvar has cool indie stores.