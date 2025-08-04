Russian Woman Reveals 3 Reasons Why She Married Indian Man: 'He Always...'

A Russian woman living in India has shared a viral video, revealing the three reasons why she married an Indian man. The woman named Kseniia Chawra first arrived in India for spiritual training for a few weeks, but ended up staying after finding her now-husband, and falling in love with the sound and smell of India.

In the now-viral video, titled '3 reasons why I married Indian man', Ms Chawra shared a glimpse of her life, showing her husband and child, whilst captioning the post: "Love you, the best husband in the world."

On the text overlay, Ms Chwara revealed the three reasons: "He always cooks for me. He makes beautiful babies. He always takes care of me and loves me."

See the viral post here:

'Too cute'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.2 million views with hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the couple for being committed to each other.

"Wish you and your family many blessings, joy, and happiness," said one user while another added: "So wholesome! He must be proud watching this."

A third commented: "That food comment is too cute. You both are glowing with happiness."

This is not the first instance when a foreigner has shared their experience of being married to an Indian man or enjoying their stay in the country. Last month, content creator Kristen Fischer listed 10 ways in which her life had changed since coming to the country four years ago.

Ms Fischer said these changes, which included turning vegetarian, learning to cook Indian food and bargaining whilst shopping, had enriched her life. In the video, she could be seen enjoying her stay in the country with her daughters, wearing sarees as well as riding the Delhi Metro.

In a previous video, Ms Fischer, a mother of four, said she does not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she has met incredible people and seen amazing places.