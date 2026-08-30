Man Spends Week In US, Praises Infrastructure But Misses Indian Hospitality

A first trip to a new country can leave behind many strong impressions. An Indian man who recently spent a week in the US shared what stood out to him the most, from its large-scale infrastructure and growth to the difference in how people help each other at airports. Sharing his experience on X, Arun said that he was in the US for a week and that it was his first visit to the country.

He said he realised two things during his trip. According to him, the place was worth all the hype, with big roads, good footpaths for walking, and growth on a massive scale. He said the scale of growth was "really massive."

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However, during his trip, Arun also mentioned something he felt was missing. He noted that people at American airports do not help one another in the same way Indians help each other at airports in India.

He further remarked that India still has a long way to go and expressed doubt that the country would ever reach the level of the United States.

He also stated that claiming Indian culture is superior to American culture is merely a way for people to reassure themselves.

Regarding shopping in the US, Arun mentioned that clothes, shoes, and electronics offer good value for money.

He noted that one can find high-quality clothing and footwear at great prices in discount stores like Ross-items that might have been manufactured in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Vietnam.