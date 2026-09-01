Gulzar Made <i>Achanak</i> Without Songs 53 Years Ago. Has Meghna Gulzar Followed Him In <i>Daayra</i>?

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, was released yesterday. Touted as a gripping police procedural, the film investigates the case of a young woman who is brutally assaulted.

The film, reportedly, doesn't have a song.

A journalist asked Meghna Gulzar at the press conference if she had followed in her father's footsteps when he made a sensitive crime drama, Achanak, 53 years ago.

Meghna revealed that her film, Daayra, does have a song.

“There's a bit of a plot twist over there. Daayra has one song. It will come at the end of the film. It's the only space for it. Also, because we thought that after taking the viewers through a journey for two hours, we needed a full stop. We thought the best way to do this is with a song. My father has graciously written that. We would bring that before you,” Meghna replied.

About Achanak

Achanak is a 1973 film, directed by Gulzar, written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Gulzar received a Filmfare nomination for Best Director for this film. The film didn't have a song. Inspired by the real-life 1958 murder case K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra, the film's background score is composed by Vasant Desai.

The film stars Vinod Khanna, Om Shivpuri, Lily Chakravarty, and Farida Jalal in the lead roles.

The 1963 movie Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke is also based on the same case. The Akshay Kumar-starrer 2016 movie Rustom is based on the same case as well.

About Daayra

The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

As per the makers, the movie is “inspired by true events.”

Daayra unfolds in the “aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and two investigations in motion.”

“As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong,” read a press note.