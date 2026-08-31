'I Had No Idea This Existed,' Anand Mahindra Shares A Hidden Pink Paradise Near Indore

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has put the spotlight on a lesser-known natural attraction near Indore, Gulawat's famous "Lotus Valley". In a recent post on X, Mahindra shared a video showing the water body covered with sprawling pink blooms. The sight left him impressed. He began by pointing to Indore's reputation as India's cleanest city. But, according to Mahindra, there is another reason to visit the city.

Anand Mahindra Shares Gulawat's Lotus Valley

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote that most people now know Indore for its cleanliness. "But who knew that just outside it lies something quite as magical as this?" he asked. He then introduced his followers to Gulawat's famous "Lotus Valley", describing it as "an expanse of pink blooms floating on the water."

But Mahindra also noticed something interesting about the flowers. Despite being popularly called a lotus valley, he pointed out that many of the blooms appear to be water lilies rather than true lotuses. "Whatever the botanists decide to call them, I know what I'd call this place, stunning," he wrote.

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He ended the post by calling it, "Another extraordinary corner of India I had no idea existed..."

Gulawat Lotus Valley is located near Gulawat village in Hatod tehsil of Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. The area is known for its ponds surrounded by thick forest. The water bodies are covered with lotus and water lily blooms, creating the pink landscape seen in Mahindra's video. The valley is regarded as the largest lotus valley in Asia and attracts tourists through the year.

The Internet Had Plenty To Say

Mahindra's post quickly drew attention to the natural beauty of the place, with several people highlighting not just the scenery but also the importance of protecting the wetland.

One person described Gulawat's Lotus Valley as the Yashwant Sagar Wetland, pointing out that it is one of the two Ramsar sites associated with Indore. They also noted that Indore is India's first wetland city and said the ecosystem deserves to be celebrated and, more importantly, carefully conserved.

Another commenter said the valley was a reminder of why travelling across India can be so rewarding. They wrote that just when people think they have seen everything, another beautiful place appears "hiding in plain sight". The commenter also said the lotus-versus-water-lily debate almost does not matter when the view is this striking.

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The reactions were not limited to travel plans. One person looked at the peaceful water and blooms and wrote, "Beautiful nature in abundance! Just cruise in the lake for an hour. Half your health problems will disappear!"

Another summed up the scene simply and said, "Botany aside, this is pure magic." And one comment reminded us that India has so many beautiful places that even Indians sometimes discover them only through social media.