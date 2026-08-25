Bengaluru Traffic Police Invite Citizens To Become Cop For A Day, Check Steps To Register

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has brought back its "Cop for the Day" initiative, allowing volunteers to act as citizen traffic cops for a day and get on-ground exposure to real traffic management during peak hours. The initiative invites Bengaluru residents to step into the shoes of a traffic cop and understand the challenges involved in managing the city's traffic.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police shared information about the initiative on X, asking residents to gain firsthand experience of the challenges faced by traffic personnel, share their experiences, and offer suggestions for safer and smoother roads.

The department also asked interested citizens to register through the BTP ASTraM app and become a Cop for the Day.

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The post read, "Step into the shoes of a traffic cop with 'Cop for the Day' and experience Bengaluru traffic from their perspective. Gain a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by our traffic personnel, share your experiences, and offer valuable suggestions for safer, smoother roads."

In a video shared by the police department, Karthik Reddy, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, said the initiative had been successfully conducted earlier and was now being brought back. He said the programme would allow citizens to spend a day with traffic police personnel to understand their responsibilities and the challenges of managing Bengaluru's traffic.

Karthik Reddy encouraged citizens to come forward, participate, and share their perspectives. He said that together, they could work towards a safer and faster Bengaluru.

How To Apply For Bengaluru Traffic Police's 'Cop For A Day' Initiative