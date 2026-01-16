Flame-Throwing Honda City Seized By Bengaluru Police With 1.11 Lakh Challan

Modified cars are generally frowned upon according to Indian laws. Any modifications to a vehicle, especially mechanical ones, are considered illegal. There are numerous instances online where the police have fined modified vehicles due to significant changes in various components. Extending the list, the Bengaluru Traffic Police recently fined an old Honda City sedan for modifications and stunts performed on the roads.

The Bengaluru traffic police have fined Rs 1.1 lakh for a Honda City, which was caught on camera spitting flames on roads. The video was shared by the police department on social media, showing the first-generation City with modifications. Along with it, the video showed a copy of the fines issued for the vehicle.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in its post, said, "Public roads are not the place to perform stunts. It is illegal to modify your vehicle's exhaust to create sparks or fire. Remember, you will have to pay a price for your stunts."

ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜಾಗವಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ವಾಹನದ ಎಕ್ಸಾಸ್ಟ್ (Exhaust) ಮಾರ್ಪಡಿಸಿ ಕಿಡಿ ಅಥವಾ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊರಬರುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಹಸಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಬೆಲೆ ತೆರಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ.#NoStunts… pic.twitter.com/c6cJOShJaW — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 15, 2026

Furthermore, the official account of the Bangalore Traffic Police has posted another photo where the same Honda City has been confiscated, with a police officer positioned beside it. It has not been stated whether the owner of this specific vehicle has settled the fine.

Based on the visuals, the vehicle has been modified with an aftermarket paint job featuring distinctive graphics, an enormous rear wing, unique alloy rims, and completely tinted windows. Additionally, the driver of the modified City begins to rev the engine. Consequently, the sedan emits flames and produces an extremely loud sound. It became so deafening that everyone nearby had to cover their ears.

Even though modifications are illegal, old cars like the City in the above example, Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Often these cars are modified by replacing the exhaust, ECU, and equipping the engine to breathe better, all aimed at extracting the most performance out of them. Meanwhile, there's another faction of enthusiasts who modify cars to make them better off-road.