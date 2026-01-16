Actor Kunal Kemmu Buys BMW X7 Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 1.2 Crore; Pics

Bollywood celebrities and ultra-luxurious vehicles have a very deep-rooted relationship. Making this relation stronger, actor Kunal Kemmu has bought a brand new BMW X7. The ultra luxurious SUV is the biggest in the Bavarian brand's India lineup and comes at a starting price of Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is popular among celebrities and is owned by Yami Gautam, Divyanka Tripathi, and others.

Based on the images shared on social media, Kunal Kemmu seems to have chosen the Tanzanite Blue colour of the SUV. Besides that, the vehicle also gets M Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Dravite Grey. This is paired with the upright design of the SUV, featuring the brand's signature design elements like kidney grills.

The BMW X7 is available with 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, though it is unclear which powertrain Kunal Kemmu opted for. The petrol engine is supported by a 48V mild-hybrid system, resulting in a total output of 381 horsepower and 520 Nm. With this petrol engine, the luxury SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 5.8 seconds, despite its massive size.

On the other hand, the diesel engine is also equipped with mild-hybrid technology, which produces 340 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. The diesel version of the SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 5.9 seconds. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. All of this comes with an all-wheel-drive system offered by the brand.

On the inside, Kunal Kemmu's X7 is equipped with high-quality leather seats, an expansive digital display for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, along with numerous convenience features designed for comfort during long journeys. Additionally, its three-row configuration makes it one of the more functional luxury SUVs in its category, particularly appealing to those who enjoy being driven and traveling with family or friends.