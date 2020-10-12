Amid Mumbai's Power Outage, Kunal Kemmu's ROFL Video Lights Up Instagram

Kunal Kemmu in a still from the video. (courtesy: khemster2)

Highlights Kunal shared a video on Instagram

"It's a tense situation," he wrote

He added the hashtag #powercut

Kunal Kemmu is giving serious competition to content creators on social media and how. As Mumbai witnessed a power outage on Monday morning, Kunal Kemmu chanced upon the opportunity and made a ROFL video out of the situation. While there might have been a shortage in the power supply, Kunal Kemmu ensured there was no hint of boredom for his followers. The actor created a small sketch of sorts, depicting how people from Mumbai react to power cuts vs how people from other regions respond to it. In one section of the video, the actor pretends to be a person living outside Mumbai, who is quite used to the drill, while for Mumbaikars, power cuts can be somewhat rare. Sharing the video, Kunal Kemmu wrote: "It's a tense situation. #powercut."

Check out Kunal Kemmus' video here:

Kunal's Instafam was super impressed with his post. The comments section of his post was replete with LOL emojis and we are not surprised at all. Wait, that's not it. Kunal's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Best post on the Internet today."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Monday morning, Mumbai witnessed a major power outage at around 10 Am. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), explained the reason for the power cut and tweeted: "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure."

In terms of work, Kunal Kemmu featured in Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He also starred in Lootcase, which released on Disney+Hotstar. He also featured in the web-series Abhay 2.