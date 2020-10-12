'Keep Calm,' Tweets Amitabh Bachchan After Power Outage In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan shared this selfie (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

On Monday morning, Mumbai came to a halt after a massive power outage in several parts of the city. Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his prompt tweets, was the first celebrity to share an update on Twitter. Mr Bachchan said he connected to the Internet via dongle to get in touch with his fans for a quick word. Asking everyone to stay calm and have patience, Big B tweeted: "Entire city in power outage... somehow managing this message... keep calm all shall be well." Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been affected because of the power failure and so are traffic signals in various parts of the city.

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

T 3688 - .. Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

On an ROFL note, Abhishek Bachchan reminded us that it's 2020 and anything can happen:

Power cut in several parts of Mumbai was reported a little after 10 am on Monday, soon after which, the power supplier - Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) - clarified in a tweet: "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted."

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut shed light on the matter and said: "Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut." In a tweet at 11:35 am, he added: "It will be restored in approximately an hour."

Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan power failure is being attended to.

Kalwa- padgha transmissions line got tripped,

hence Thane- Palghar, New Mumbai power is off. Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city.

It will be restored in approximately an hour. — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

