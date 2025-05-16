Anil Kapoor And Kunal Kemmu Trolled Over "Late Post" On Operation Sindoor Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Kunal Kemmu has come under fire for his late remarks on the India-Pakistan tensions. On Friday, May 16, the actor shared a long note on Instagram, showing support for India's Operation Sindoor. His post, however, earned the internet's flak as it came several weeks after the horrific Pahalgam attack.

Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Fear, heartbreak, anxiety, loss, victory, confusion, a sense of unity, a sense of division, a sense of anger, a sense of sorrow, a sense of power and a sense of powerlessness. A sense of valour, a sense of gratitude, a sense of numbness, a sense of realisation. Things slowly find their way back to normalcy or somewhere close to it. We went through testing times as individuals, as families and as a nation.”

The actor added, “We've been through some in the past and I'm sure we will go through more in the future. I say 'we' because even if this didn't directly affect most of us, it did still affect almost all of us. We all dealt with it in our own way. I say ‘we' because even if this didn't directly affect most of us, it did still affect almost all of us. We all dealt with it in our own way. Nothing can replace the loss of lives and the effect of the fear this has left on many.”

“Terror should not have a place in this world and the retaliatory response in the form of Operation Sindoor is what it deserves. I'm grateful as a citizen of India to the leaders of the nation and the might of its armed forces not just for protecting the people and the values of this nation but also showing the entire world that if we can bow our heads in respect we will not tolerate anyone stepping on them and that we possess the power and the resolve to crush the feet of those who threaten us or the lives of our families and fellow citizens,” shared Kunal Kemmu.

On a concluding note, he said, “I really believe that ‘Main ya hum apas mei bhale hi lade ya humari na bane, yeh mera desh aur iske log mera parivaar hai. Hun bhale hi ek dusre ko gali de chalega, magar agar koi baharwala yeh kare toh hum bardasht nahi karenge. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena.”

Kunal Kemmu received incessant trolling for the post. “Too little, too late. Seems calculated due to backlash on Bollywood,” commented one user. Another guessed that “news travels much more slowly in Mumbai.” “He got up from his slumber,” read a remark. “You're too late, sir,” pointed out a fan.

Another Bollywood celebrity who recently spoke on the India-Pakistan conflict was Anil Kapoor. Much like Kunal Kemmu, the film veteran's late response made him a target for online critics.

Anil Kapoor shared a statement on Instagram which read, “What needed to be done was done. Which family doesn't have differences among their members? But when it comes to the nation, we stand as one. Always have, always will. Grateful to our armed forces for standing tall and striking back with valour. India doesn't forget. India doesn't forgive. Jai Hind… Jai Hind ki Sena.”

Reacting to the post, one user said, “PR is doing their work.” “You are too late, sir,” wrote a person. “Interesting how patriotism kicks in only after social media trends demand it. Silent during the storm, loud after the applause,” read a harsh remark. “What happened to these celebrities now? They are all posting. Don't they know the war ended already?” asked another.

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The incident prompted the Armed Forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist organisations.