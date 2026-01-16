New Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Breaks Cover- Is It Just Baby GTD?

Ford has taken the covers off the Mustang Dark Horse SC, which is a track-focused version developed alongside its big-budget siblings like Mustang GTD and GT3. It borrows a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 from its bigger siblings, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The power figures are yet to be revealed, along with the pricing.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Powertrain

To give you an idea, the Dark Horse SC is sandwiched between the GTD and the Dark Horse, which puts out 815 hp of power and 500 hp, respectively. It replaces the Mustang Shelby GT500, which used a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 with a seven-speed DCT. The setup was used to put out 760 hp and 847 Nm of peak torque. We can expect the Dark Horse SC to go north in terms of power, even without the Shelby badge.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Hardware, Aeros

Giving the rider the ability to control all that power in corners is the MagneRide dampers with the latest software. To go with, the car gets revised springs, new stabiliser bars, new rear and front knuckles, along with slightly modified front control arms. To add to it, the car gets a lightweight magnesium strut tower brace.

Braking is the responsibility of six-piston front and four-piston calipers at the rear, sourced from Brembo. These units get better cooling because of revisions in the front design. These can be seen in the form of a larger center opening and double-sized side inlets. To hold the ground, the aggressive-looking car uses Pirelli P Zero R rubber wrapped around 20-inch aluminium wheels.

Going with all of it is a new aluminium hood which generates 2.5 times more downforce compared to the standard version of the muscle car. Aeros also include a new diffuser at the rear end.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Track Pack

The available Track Package offers a unique calibration for the MagneRide dampers, specifically designed for the package's 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels. Ford collaborated with Michelin to create the SC's custom Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, paired with carbon-ceramic brakes sourced from the GTD, featuring a front measurement of 16.5 inches and a rear measurement of 14.5 inches.

Additionally, the Track Pack swaps out the SC's standard decklid for a ducktail-style version that enhances performance when paired with the redesigned carbon-fiber rear wing. Together, these two aerodynamic components produce 281 kg of rear downforce at a speed of 289 kmph.

The Dark Horse SC Track Pack is equipped with the variable traction control system found in the GTD, which offers five levels of support, including an option to completely disable the ESC.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Cabin

Inside the Dark Horse SC, you'll find the GTD's leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel along with Alcantara and carbon-fiber details. While the standard Recaro leather and Dinamica sport seats come with the Track Pack, they are available as an option for the standard SC.