Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Flaunts Her New Ride - A Ford Mustang

'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit announced she will now sell Vada Pav from her new Ford Mustang

Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl" Chandrika Dixit is a social media sensation. She has a fast food stall in Delhi's Mongolpuri area selling Vada Pav to hundreds daily.

The social media star recently made headlines when the Delhi Police reportedly took her away after an altercation with the locals over roadblocks when she organised a Bhandara, or community feast, near her stall.

Now, Ms Dixit has grabbed headlines once again with her new ride - a Ford Mustang. She was spotted driving the luxury car and the video is now viral.

A video shared online showed a group of people gathered around a white Ford Mustang. A camera then pans to a man who then opens the boot of the luxury car, revealing Ms Dixit crouched inside with a plate of Pav, or bread.

Sitting inside the boot, Ms Dixit says, "A big announcement is coming soon. Stay tuned." The crowd cheers her with thunderous applause.

Ms Dixit shared the video on her official Instagram account and wrote: "Vada Pav Girl starts selling vada pav in a Mustang car."

Chandrika Dixit often shares videos of her latest buys on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. In a video posted two days ago, she steps out of the Mustang and heads into a shop to buy the latest iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods. Several reels on her page show her driving expensive cars, including a Porsche, or posing with them.

A Ford Mustang retailed in India for around Rs 70 lakh a few years ago when the automobile giant operated in the country.