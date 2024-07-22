Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit On Anil Kapoor Accusing Her Of Playing Victim Card - 'Never Did Anything...'

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kushakapila)

After her eviction from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Chandrika Dixit aka “Vada Pav Girl” has addressed the reality show in several interviews. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode (before her elimination), host Anil Kapoor accused Chandrika of playing the victim card. Responding to the accusation, Chandrika stated that she did not seek “sympathy” from anyone. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, she said, “To this, I just want to say one thing, and it is that the meaning of playing a victim card is belly-aching for everything, seeking sympathy." She added, “During my stay inside the house, I never did anything like this. I was not going to the camera crying about everything, nor was I trying to get sympathy from anyone. I used to focus on my life, and speak up if I felt something was wrong.”

In case you don't know, Anil Kapoor told Chandrika Dixit, “Chandrika, aapka is ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai. Aapko victim card khelna pasand hai. Ek vakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar-baar uchal ke ek alag angle dene ka aapne hamesha kaam kiya hai. [Chandrika, you have no issue in this house. You like to play the victim card. You always twist an incident repeatedly to give it a different angle.]” He further asked, “Aapka vajood kya hai is ghar mein? Ladki ke baar mein agar ladka comment kare galat, lekin ladki comment kar sakti hai Chandrika? You know kya kehte hai isey? Hypocrisy. [What is your existence in this house? If a guy comments about a girl, it's wrong. But can a girl comment, Chandrika? Do you know what this is called? Hypocrisy.]”

Then, Anil Kapoor questioned, “Armaan [Malik] aur Vishal [Pandey] ka topic kyu uchaalna aata hai aapko? [Why do you keep bringing up the topic between Armaan and Vishal?]” In response, Chandrika Dixit said, “Maine kaha tha sir. Mai is cheez se peeche nahi hat rahi hu ki maine nahi kaha. [I did say it, sir. I'm not backing off from the fact that I said it.]”

Soon after, Anil Kapoor got angry and said, “Mai batau kyu? Kyuki vo zyada spicy tha. Vo zyada juicy tha. Aapko unke topic pe apna mudda banana tha. [Do you know why? Because it was more spicy. It was more juicy. You wanted to make your issue on their topic.]”

Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, “AK ne kiya Chandrika ki hypocrisy ko call out! Kya woh dhoond payengi iss situation se ek way out? [Anil Kapoor has called out Chandrika. Will she be able to find a way out of this situation?]”

