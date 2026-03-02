Bengaluru Actor Tapes Live-in Partner's Mouth, Kills Him With Lover's Help

A shocking love triangle murder has surfaced in Bengaluru's Manjunathanagar, where a man was allegedly killed as part of a planned conspiracy after his partner decided to marry another man.

Police have arrested three accused, including a TV actor. The victim has been identified as Mohan Rao, whose murder took place on February 18.

Actor Urmila alias Bindu reportedly acted in small roles in Kannada films such as Bhajarangi, Police Quarters, and Kalabhairava.

Marriage Plan Led To Murder Conspiracy

According to the police, Bindu and Vinay decided to get married. Investigators believe the duo hatched a plan to kill Mohan Rao, who was living with Bindu in a live-in relationship.

As part of the plan, a party was organised at the house where Bindu and Mohan were residing together.

Murder After Party

The police said that after consuming alcohol during the gathering, Mohan was allegedly attacked and murdered inside the house. Vinay, with the help of his friend Dhanush, is suspected to have carried out the killing as per the conspiracy.

The police said Mohan was stabbed repeatedly. As he screamed, the accused allegedly wrapped a tape around his mouth and nose, and tied his hands and legs.

Mohan is said to have died due to suffocation combined with injuries. The accused then fled the scene.

Crime Discovered After 12 Days

The murder came to light nearly 12 days later after neighbours detected a foul smell coming from the house, after which they called the police.

All the three accused have been arrested. The police are questioning them to establish the complete sequence of events and the individual roles in the crime.