No Two-Wheeler Ban On Bengaluru Airport Road, Electronics City Flyovers For Now

Bengaluru commuters have received a temporary reprieve from proposed two-wheeler restrictions on some of the city's key flyovers. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have put the planned ban on bikes and scooters on the Kempegowda International Airport Road and Electronics City flyovers on hold for now. The restrictions will be rolled out across these stretches in phases.

Last week, the traffic police had announced that two-wheeler restrictions would be introduced from September 4 on the BGS Flyover on Mysore Road, the Peenya Elevated Corridor, the Double Decker Flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda and the Kempegowda International Airport Road Elevated Corridor between Sanjeev Nagar Cross and Vidyashilp Junction. The Electronics City Elevated Corridor was scheduled to come under the restrictions from September 11.

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“The Bengaluru traffic police undertook a preliminary field assessment of traffic conditions. Traffic movement on the BGS flyover, Peenya flyover and Double Decker flyover was found to be smooth and efficient after implementation of the notified restrictions,” Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

The police observed that diverting goods vehicles, two-wheelers and autorickshaws simultaneously at the approach ramps of the KIA Road Elevated Corridor was leading to long queues and heavy congestion. The diversions also disrupted traffic movement on the adjoining surface roads. Although the restrictions were introduced with the goal of improving road safety and reducing accidents on the elevated corridors, they resulted in a sharp increase in congestion on the roads below.

Following this, the Bengaluru Traffic Police decided that restrictions on goods vehicles along the Airport Road Elevated Corridor would continue during the notified hours as part of the first phase. Two-wheelers and autorickshaws, however, will continue to be permitted on the corridor for the time being.

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The BTP has advised two-wheeler riders to primarily use the leftmost lane, follow lane discipline and avoid risky overtaking. Riders have also been urged to stick to the prescribed speed limit of 60 kmph. A similar phased rollout of restrictions is set to be implemented on the Electronics City Elevated Corridor from September 11.



