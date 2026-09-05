Trial run for Vande Bharat between Bengaluru and Mangaluru begins

A new Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in Karnataka is closer to reality, as Indian Railways has begun a trial run on the route. An empty 16-coach Vande Bharat rake was operated between Yeshwantpur Junction and Mangaluru Central to check how the train performs on the challenging route.

The trial is being used to study the train's speed, travel time, movement through the ghat section and traffic arrangements at different stations. Since the rake had no passengers, railway officials closely observed its performance under controlled conditions.

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Senior staff from several departments, including Operations, Traction Rolling Stock and Distribution (TRO/TRD), Engineering and Mechanical, monitored the trial. They checked important safety points, track conditions, braking performance and the response of the train's electrical systems.

According to The Hindu, the trial train reached Subrahmanya Road Station at 1:55 pm, even though it was scheduled to arrive at 12. Based on the current plan, the Vande Bharat will take around 8 hours and 20 minutes to travel from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. The journey back to Bengaluru may take around 8 hours.

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As per the tentative schedule, the Bengaluru Mangaluru Vande Bharat could leave Yesvantpur at 6:05 am and reach Mangaluru Central at 2:25 pm. On the way, it is expected to stop at Hassan at 9:05 am, Sakleshpur at 10:00 am and Subrahmanya Road at 12:35 pm.

For the return trip, the train will leave Mangaluru Central at 3:00 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 11:00 pm. It may stop at Subrahmanya Road at 4:35 pm, Sakleshpur at 6:35 pm and Hassan at 7:30 pm.

Mysuru Division Divisional Railway Manager Mudit Mittal said that the trial run is being conducted to find out the actual travel time needed for the service.

He also made it clear that the final route, timings and station stops have not been decided yet. These details will be finalised by the Railway Ministry after they review the results of the trial run.