Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Delhi Gets Special Trains To Mathura, Ringas And Varanasi

India is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, with devotees coming together to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and is observed with prayers, fasting, devotional songs and midnight rituals.

With many devotees travelling to temples and pilgrimage destinations to join the celebrations, Indian Railways has stepped up arrangements to accommodate the festive rush. To meet the expected travel demand during the festival period, Indian Railways is operating special trains from Delhi to key destinations including Mathura, Ringas and Varanasi.

Mathura, associated with Lord Krishna's birthplace, is expected to see a significant number of devotees travelling for Janmashtami celebrations. To facilitate their journey, Railways has announced special services on multiple routes.

According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Puja, or the midnight worship period when Krishna's birth is celebrated, will take place from 12:06 AM to 12:51 AM on September 5. The Ashtami Tithi ends at 12:13 AM on September 5.

Also Read: From Mathura To Dwarka, 5 Places To Experience Janmashtami At Its Best

Mathura Gets Two Special Trains From Hazrat Nizamuddin

Two unreserved special trains are operating between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mathura on September 3, 4 and 5. Train 04410 will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10:30 AM and reach Mathura at 1:05 PM. Its return service, 04409, will leave Mathura at 1:35 PM and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:45 PM.

The second service, 04412, will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:45 AM and arrive at Mathura at 12:20 PM. Its return train, 04411, will leave Mathura at 12:50 PM and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:30 PM.

Both services stop at several stations, including Okhla, Tugalakabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Kosi Kalan, Chata, Ajhai, Vrindaban Road and Bhuteshwar.

Delhi-Ringas Special Trains

Passengers travelling towards Ringas have an unreserved special train option during the Janmashtami period. Train 04415 is operating from Delhi on September 3, 4 and 5, departing Delhi at 6:50 PM and reaching Ringas Junction at 12:40 AM the following day. The return service, 04416, is operating from Ringas on September 4, 5 and 6. It departs Ringas Junction at 2:00 AM and reaches Delhi at 7:00 AM.

The train stops at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Pataudi Road, Rewari Junction, Narnaul and Nim Ka Thana before reaching Ringas.

Also Read: Janmashtami In Mathura-Vrindavan: Temples To Visit, Local Foods To Try And Tips To Keep In Mind

Delhi-Varanasi Special Runs On Festival Dates

A separate Delhi-Varanasi Special Express (04446/04445) is operating on September 3 and 5 from Delhi, with return services from Varanasi on September 4 and 6. The Delhi-Varanasi service departs Delhi at 9:10 PM and reaches Varanasi at 3:00 PM the following day. The train has AC, sleeper and general-class coaches.

It stops at New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantt and Jaunpur Junction, among other stations.

Mathura And Ringas Trains Are Unreserved

Passengers should note that the Mathura and Ringas special trains are unreserved services. The Delhi-Varanasi special, however, has AC, sleeper and general-class coaches.

Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train information through NTES or by calling 139 before travelling.