Bank Holiday September 4: Banks To Be Closed In These Cities For Janmashtami

Banks in several cities across India will remain closed on Friday, September 4, 2026, on account of Janmashtami. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, the festival-related holiday will be observed at banking centres in several states and Union territories.

However, the closure will not apply across the country. Bank holidays in India are decided based on specific states and banking centres, which means branches may remain closed in one city while continuing to operate normally in another. Banks remain open in regions where Janmashtami is not observed as an official holiday, including parts of Maharashtra (Mumbai , Nagpur ), Karnataka (Bengaluru ), Delhi , Goa and Kerala.

Where will banks remain closed

As per the RBI holiday list, banks will be closed on September 4 in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shimla, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

The holiday covers banking centres in states and regions including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Chandigarh, among others.

Customers who need to visit a branch for work such as submitting documents, accessing lockers, depositing cheques or completing other physical banking services should check the holiday status of their local branch before heading out.

Digital services will continue

The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop.

Customers can continue to use digital services such as UPI, mobile and internet banking, online fund transfers which generally remain available on bank holidays. ATM cash withdrawals and deposits will work regardless of the bank closure.

About Janmashtami 2026

Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4 this year, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees traditionally observe fasts, visit temples and take part in prayers and celebrations around midnight, which is believed to be the time of Krishna's birth. According to the Drik Panchang, it will be the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Krishna's birth symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Lord Krishna is revered for his teachings and wisdom. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita are considered a guide to living a meaningful and purposeful life.