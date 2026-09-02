Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Is It On September 4 Or 5? Check Date, Puja Time, Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious festival, celebrated mainly by the Hindu community to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born in Mathura on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Krishna's birth symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Lord Krishna is revered for his teachings and wisdom. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita are considered a guide to living a meaningful and purposeful life.

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Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the Krishna Janmashtami festival will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2026.

According to the Drik Panchang, it will be the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Nishita Puja Time: 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, Sep 05. The duration is 45 minutes.

"Most of the time, Krishna Janmashtami is listed on two consecutive days. The first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the other one is for Vaishanava Sampradaya. Vaishanava Sampradaya date is the latter one. A single date for Janmashtami means that both Sampradaya would observe Janmashtami on the same date," Drik Panchang stated.

Parana as per Dharma Shastra: Drik Panchang stated that the Parana time is after 06:01 AM on Sep 05 when Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are over before sunrise.

Meanwhile, some devotees also do the Parana ritual after midnight. Drik Panchang noted that Parana as per modern tradition in society is after 12:43 AM, September 05. At many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita.

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Krishna Janmashtami 2026: The Birth Story Of Krishna

Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in a prison cell in Mathura. King Kansa, who was Devaki's brother, had imprisoned his parents and killed their first six children because of a prophecy that the eighth child would be his downfall. Krishna's birth was marked by miracles, including sleeping prison guards, broken chains and open gates, allowing Vasudeva to take Krishna to safety. Vasudeva carried Krishna across the raging River Yamuna to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda.