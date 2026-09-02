"Rights Denied": Vijay Targets DMK As He Withdraws Cases Against Farmers, Teachers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers and teachers between May 2021 and April 2026 for peacefully protesting for their livelihood, rights and legitimate demands.

The government said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds and in keeping with democratic principles.

"Multiple cases were filed by the previous government. Democratic rights were denied. Till today they (farmers and teachers) are struggling because of cases filed against them. Our government which respects democratic principles has decided to withdraw all cases against teachers and farmers on humanitarian aspect," Vijay, speaking in the assembly, said.

"This government will stand by farmers and teachers and their just demands," Vijay underscored.

The Chief Minister cited cases filed against farmers protesting against the SIPCOT industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district, including instances where farmers were named under the Goondas Act.

Vijay also referred to protests by farmers in Parandur against the proposed airport, where they had raised concerns over the loss of agricultural land, water bodies and livelihoods.

"All those cases also will be withdrawn. This move will further strengthen democratic rights and reinforce trust between common people and government," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a swipe, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said this is not the first time that cases against farmers have have been withdrawn and during the DMK government more that 5,000 cases were withdrawn.

"One Minister says this is first time in history cases have been withdrawn. That is not factually right. During our government headed by our leader more than 5,000 cases were withdrawn against people who were booked for being part of protests against CAA, three farmer laws and Kudankulam plant," Stalin said.

The Assembly witnessed discussion over the ongoing protest by sanitary workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the issue of more than 2,000 workers protesting for 15 days at Ripon Buildings, seeking permanent employment, wage hikes, ESI and PF benefits and regularisation of contract workers.

Minister Rajmohan said the government was working towards an amicable solution and that some files were ready.