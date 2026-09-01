Actor Duniya Vijay's Son Accused Of Assaulting Student For Overtaking In Bengaluru

Samrat, the son of Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, has been accused of assaulting a fellow student following an overtaking incident on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Samrat allegedly dragged Manish Gowda into a car and assaulted him. The incident is reported to have been triggered by an overtaking manoeuvre earlier in the day, when Samrat and his friends, travelling in a Gypsy, were overtaken by Manish and his friends, who were in an i20, near RR Nagar.

Manish was reportedly standing outside RV University on Mysuru Road when Samrat and his friends allegedly confronted him, pulled him into a car and assaulted him.

Manish Gowda sustained injuries in the alleged assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He has lodged a complaint with the Kengeri police.

Both Manish and Samrat are students at RV University and are reportedly from the same college.

Duniya Vijay is a well-known actor in the Sandalwood (Kannada) film industry.

Speaking on the matter, the DCP (South West) said, "We have received the complaint and are looking into what exactly happened. An FIR will be registered once preliminary details are in."

Further details are awaited as the police continue their inquiry into the incident.