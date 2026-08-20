Rs 1 Lakh For Video With A Lakh Views: Bihar's New Initiative For Influencers

Social media creators and influencers who will make videos regarding the Bihar government's schemes and programmes can now earn up to Rs 1 lakh per video.

Under the new policy, which was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday, creators making videos about the state government schemes will be compensated based on the number of views their videos garner.

If a video receives one lakh views within 30 days, the creator will receive Rs 10,000. The maximum payout per video, however, has been capped at Rs 1 lakh, as per the amendment made to the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026.

A detailed notification regarding the scheme would be issued soon, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Samrat Choudhary, who became the BJP's first chief minister in Bihar in June, aims to reach a wider audience to promote the government's schemes through social media.

His government notes that a large number of people use social media, with young people, in particular, frequently watching videos on their mobile phones.

The move will also help the government to explain its schemes in a simpler way, as the technical language often used by government departments gets difficult for the public to understand.

Currently, the government promotes its schemes through television, newspapers, radio, and official websites. However, given the reach of social media, a single video can help the government reach hundreds of thousands in a very short time.

Social media has become a major medium of communication in politics today, with most politicians using it to connect with millions of their followers.