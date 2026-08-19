Indian Caregiver Stabbed To Death In Israel, Employer's Grandson Charged

Indian caregiver Rajeev Acharya, who was working for an elderly couple in Jerusalem, was killed in a violent attack at the couple's residence on July 23, 2026, according to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv in a communication sent to the victim family.

Acharya suffered multiple injuries after allegedly being attacked with a sharp object and later died from severe blood loss.

Israeli authorities have since filed an indictment against Avior Zaken, identified in a community appeal as the grandson of the elderly couple for whom Acharya worked. The accused is in custody as the case proceeds through the Israeli judicial system.

The killing has prompted concern among Indian workers in Israel, particularly caregivers who often live and work inside private homes and can be far removed from their own support networks.

Indian Community Workers Appeal For Stronger Protection Measures

An appeal issued on August 18 on behalf of Indian community workers in Israel, accessed by NDTV, has called for a thorough prosecution of the case, support and compensation for Acharya's family, and stronger measures to protect foreign workers from violence and abuse.

In its communication to Acharya's family, the Embassy of India said the investigation had progressed and an indictment had been filed against the accused. The embassy said the accused faces a charge of premeditated murder under Section 300(a) of the Israeli Penal Code and remains in custody while the legal proceedings continue.

Accused Tried Left Scene Carrying Weapons And Evidence

The community appeal provides further details from the prosecution's account of the incident. It alleges that Zaken attacked Acharya while the caregiver was resting in his room, causing fatal injuries. Prosecutors have also alleged that the accused subsequently tried to conceal what had happened and left the scene carrying the weapon and other evidence. These are allegations before the court, and the accused is entitled to due process and a fair trial under Israeli law.

The embassy said the attack occurred at the residence of the elderly couple in Jerusalem. Acharya reportedly tried to defend himself and escape from his attacker but succumbed to his injuries. Medical findings cited by the embassy indicate that the injuries sustained in the attack resulted in severe blood loss and death.

Victim Had Travelled From India To Israel For Work

For Acharya's family, the loss is both emotional and financial. The community appeal says he had travelled thousands of kilometres from India to Israel to work and support his loved ones. It argues that his family should not be left to bear the consequences of his death alone and has urged the relevant authorities to examine all lawful avenues for compensation, victim-support benefits and other financial assistance.

The appeal also asks the Indian Embassy to remain closely involved in the case. Community representatives want the embassy to maintain communication with Israeli authorities, follow the proceedings, keep the family informed about significant developments and help facilitate legal, consular and welfare assistance wherever possible.

Acharya's death has also raised broader questions about the safety of foreign caregivers in Israel. Many caregivers work inside private residences, where their workplace can also become their living environment. The community appeal argues that this can leave workers particularly vulnerable if they face threats, violence or other unsafe circumstances.

It has therefore called on Israeli authorities to strengthen preventive measures and create accessible channels through which foreign workers can report threats, abuse or violence without fear. The appeal also asks employers, caregiving agencies and families receiving caregiving services to be more aware of their responsibilities and to report serious threats or violence promptly.

The issue is especially significant for the Indian community because caregivers form an important part of the foreign workforce in Israel. Indian workers leave their families and travel abroad in search of employment, often taking up demanding jobs caring for elderly or dependent people. The community argues that their nationality or occupation should not make them less entitled to protection.

The appeal makes clear that the community is not seeking special treatment for Acharya's case. Instead, it calls for equal protection under Israeli law, a transparent legal process and accountability if the allegations against the accused are proved in court. It also seeks stronger cooperation between Indian diplomatic authorities, Israeli agencies, employers, placement organisations and community representatives to improve the safety of foreign workers.

Indian Embassy In Contact With Israeli Authorities

The Embassy of India has said it remains in contact with the Israeli authorities and will continue to monitor the proceedings. It has also assured the family that significant developments will be communicated as further information becomes available.

For the Indian workers who have backed the appeal, Acharya's death is more than an isolated tragedy. It has become a test of how effectively foreign workers can be protected while living and working far from home. Their message is that justice for Rajeev Acharya must go hand in hand with practical measures to ensure that other caregivers do not face similar risks while earning a livelihood and supporting their families in India.

India and Israel began negotiating a bilateral labour-mobility framework in 2022. The Framework Agreement on Facilitation of the Temporary Employment of Indian Workers in Specific Labour Market Sectors in Israel, along with implementation protocols, was signed in November 2023. The Indian government describes its purpose as enabling Indians to enter Israel through a safe, orderly, regulated and legal migration channel.

The original arrangement was described by Israel as providing for up to 42,000 Indian workers, 34,000 in construction and 8,000 in nursing and caregiving.

The two operational protocols were Protocol A for construction and Protocol B for home-based caregivers. They were signed on November 3, 2023, and the current protocol documents list their validity through November 3, 2026, subject to the agreement's provisions.

Under the framework and implementation protocols, Indian workers are supposed to receive equal treatment in labour rights comparable to Israeli workers, along with proper accommodation, medical insurance, applicable social security coverage, and wages in accordance with Israeli law, including the applicable minimum wage.

By July 1, 2025, India told Parliament that 6,774 workers had actually arrived through the bilateral framework – 6,730 construction workers and 44 caregivers. Separately, approximately 7,000 Indians had been recruited as caregivers through private channels, outside the government-to-government route.

50,000 Indian Workers Could Go To Israel In 5 Years

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 2026 visit to Israel, India and Israel reaffirmed the importance of the 2023 framework and its caregiver and construction protocols. The two governments also signed new labour-mobility protocols covering commerce and services, manufacturing and restaurants.

The two leaders additionally agreed that up to 50,000 more Indian workers could come to Israel over the following five years. They instructed the Joint Coordination Committee to meet more frequently to address outstanding issues concerning workers. They specifically stressed the need to protect the safety, security and legal rights of Indian workers.

Estimates say over 60,000 Indian caregivers and workers in different domains currently reside in Israel, and the number could cross 100,000 by 2028.