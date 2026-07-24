Indian Migrant Worker Found Dead At Jerusalem Flat, Israeli Man Arrested

An Indian man working in Israel has been found dead in an apartment in Jerusalem's Katamon neighbourhood, according to a local media report.

The 40-year-old victim was found lying on the floor in a house with blood all around him, The Times of Israel reported, quoting police.

Cops found the victim “stretched out in a house with a lot of blood surrounding him,” said Yuval Reuven, the chief of the Moriah station.

The exact cause of death remains unclear, the police said.

Israeli authorities have not revealed the identity of the victim yet and have launched further investigation into the case.

According to Israel's Ynetnews, the investigation indicates a "criminal background", and a 31-year-old man from the southern city of Eilat has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

The suspect has been transferred for interrogation, police said.

Indians In Israel

As of October 2024, there were around 32,000 Indian workers in Israel, according to India's Foreign Ministry.

Of them, approximately 12,000 Indians arrived in Israel after October 2023 and 6,365 in 2024 under the bilateral framework agreement signed in November 2023, whereas the rest have arrived through private channels, the ministry said.

In February, India and Israel agreed that up to 50,000 additional Indian workers may arrive in Israel within the next five years. This was decided at the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two PMs acknowledged the contributions of Indian workers in Israel, who strengthen the bonds of friendship through their work. Indians mostly work in construction and caregiver sectors in Israel.