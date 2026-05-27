Israel Opens 1 Year Foreign Affairs Scholarship Programme; Check Eligibility And Deadline

Israel scholarship for Indian students 2026: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Israel has announced applications for its 2026-2027 scholarship program for international students, offering academic and Hebrew language study opportunities in the country.

According to the official release, the application deadline is June 1, 2026. The scholarships are open to international applicants who hold at least a BA or BSc degree and have a strong academic background.

Duration:

The program includes two scholarship, an eight-month academic scholarship running from October to June and a three-week Hebrew summer language course scholarship.

Programmes:

Eligible academic programs include MA, PhD, post-doctoral, overseas and international programs, as well as special academic courses. The academic scholarship package covers 50 percent of tuition fees up to $6,000, a monthly allowance for eight months, and basic health insurance.

The summer Hebrew language scholarship includes full tuition, dormitory accommodation, a three-week allowance and basic health insurance. The ministry also announced that Ulpan scholarships will be awarded for Summer 2026.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be under 35 years old at the beginning of the academic year and must not hold Israeli citizenship. Candidates are also required to meet the English language proficiency requirements of their chosen institution. Those intending to study or conduct research in Hebrew must demonstrate Hebrew language proficiency.

Not covered:

The scholarship does not cover accommodation, transportation, or travel expenses to and from Israel, which remain the responsibility of the applicant.

Visa:

Students can only receive the scholarship after being accepted into an academic institution recognised by the Israeli Council for Higher Education. Recipients must obtain an A2 student visa, which does not permit employment during the scholarship period.

Interested applicants are advised to contact their local Israeli embassy for submission details and further information regarding the selection process.

How to Apply:

Contact your local Israeli embassy or consulate, in your country of origin, to receive the application submission dates and detailed information on the applicant selection process from your country.

Print and fill in the Israel government scholarships application pack. Your health form must be signed and stamped by a licensed medical practitioner.

Submit 3 copies of the application form and health form (the originals and 2 copies). You can fill in the forms using your computer or by hand printing in clear capitals.

Attach all the relevant required documents to your application pack and submit them to the Israeli embassy in your country of origin, no later than December 31st of the academic year prior to the academic year you are applying for

Final decision regarding the granting of a scholarship will be made around July and MFA will notify the candidate of his/her acceptance to the scholarship program.