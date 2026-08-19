<i>Kala Hiran</i> Producer Amit Jani Approaches Supreme Court Against Delhi High Court's Teaser Takedown Order

Film producer Amit Jani has appealed to the Supreme Court of India after the Delhi High Court directed the removal of the teaser and related promotional material for his film, Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy.

Details

The film is said to be inspired by the widely publicised 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The High Court ordered the takedown of the promotional material following a complaint by Salman regarding the alleged violation of his personality rights.

However, Jani has argued that the order amounts to unfair censorship and restricts his right to freedom of speech, maintaining that matters of public record and historical legal cases cannot be monopolised.

The legal dispute comes amid serious security concerns for the producer. Jani claims that he and his family have received violent death threats from organised criminal groups demanding that he abandon the film project. In his appeal, he contends that the High Court acted prematurely by issuing an injunction before giving his legal team a proper opportunity to present its case.

What Happened Earlier

The development comes after the High Court, while hearing Salman Khan's plea seeking protection of his personality rights, ordered the removal of various links carrying the film's teaser. The court also directed that interviews given by producer Amit Jani be taken down.

During the hearing, the court made strong oral observations, stating that an individual's reputation deserves protection and expressing concern over the film's apparent references to the actor. The court indicated that it would subsequently issue a detailed order containing stronger observations.

According to Salman Khan's plea, the promotional material unlawfully exploits his personality rights by making unmistakable references to him. The actor has alleged that the teaser features a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet, an accessory widely associated with him, while one of the posters depicts the character holding a rifle. The plea further argues that such portrayals could mislead the public, particularly as Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act proceedings related to the 1998 case.



Also Read: 'Will Go To Supreme Court': Kala Hiran Director After Delhi High Court Orders Teaser Removal