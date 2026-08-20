Bihar Government To Pay Rs 10,000 For Videos On Its Schemes That Get 1 Lakh Views

The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved new rules that will allow social media creators to earn money for making videos on state government schemes and programmes. The amendment to the Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, 2026, was among 13 proposals cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Under the amended rules, empanelled social media creators producing content on Bihar government schemes and programmes will be eligible for an additional payment of Rs 10,000 for every one lakh views achieved after 30 days, subject to verification and other conditions. The maximum payout for a single video has been capped at Rs 1 lakh.

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The Information and Public Relations Department said a detailed notification will be issued soon. The amendments also include periodic checks of followers on listed social media handles, pages and channels.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the state Information Technology Department and Taiyo AI India Pvt Ltd to develop an AI ecosystem in the state.