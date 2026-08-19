1 Killed, 6 Injured As CNG Cylinder Explodes At Fuel Pump In Delhi

One person was killed and six others were injured after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Delhi on Wednesday while it was being filled.

The incident happened near the Tikri Kalan Metro Station in Delhi.

The victim who died has been identified as Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony in West Delhi. He was 25.

According to DCP Outer Delhi, the six injured persons are in serious condition.

Large teams of police and fire personnel were seen deployed in the area.

According to the DCP, the person who was filling the gas in the CNG cylinder of the truck got killed in the accident. He died on the spot.

A fire service officer said that the six persons who were standing nearby during the explosion and sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(More to come)