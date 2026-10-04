Woman Catches Husband Eating Momo With Girlfriend, He Drags Her On Car Bonnet

A man's momo date with his alleged girlfriend has landed him in legal trouble after he was caught red-handed by his wife. The man is now accused of attempting to kill his wife.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday evening when Mayank was out with his alleged girlfriend, Mahi, eating momo. His wife, Sunita, caught them together. Enraged after seeing her husband with another woman, Sunita began banging on the car windows. Panicked, Mayank locked the car and attempted to flee. Sunita stepped in front of the car and lay across the bonnet, but Mayank drove off.

"Bhaiya bachaiyo... bhaiya bacho (Brother, save me... Brother, help)," Sunita screamed, asking passersby to help her. She was allegedly driven on the bonnet for up to 100 metres.

Mayank was forced to stop the car after seeing locals gathering at the scene. Sunita has lodged a complaint accusing her husband of assault, dowry harassment and infidelity.

A case of attempted murder has also been registered against Mayank, said Sangram Singh, Circle Officer, Kotwali. "Following a verbal altercation, the man attempted to run over his wife with the intent to kill her. Taking cognizance of the case, we have filed a case."

The police have arrested both Mayank and Mahi. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor involved in the incident, bearing registration number UP15ER3086, has also been seized.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from Shubham)