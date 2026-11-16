Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In UP, 16 IAS Officers Shifted

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The changes include a high-profile swap of Divisional Commissioners between Kanpur and Varanasi, along with new District Magistrates in several districts and key appointments in industrial and development departments.

According to the official orders, S. Rajalingam, who was serving as Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, has been transferred as Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur.

In his place, K. Vijayendra Pandian, previously Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur (and holding additional charges related to industry, handloom, textiles and related corporations), has been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi.

In another significant move, Ravikumar NG, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greater Noida (also holding charges as NCR Spatial Commissioner and Commissioner), has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority as well as Commissioner and Director of Industry, Handloom and Textile Industry.

The previous incumbent in the industrial development authority role has been moved to the Greater Noida CEO position.

District-level changes form a major part of the reshuffle.

The District Magistrate of Bhadohi has been transferred to Chandauli.

Shailesh Kumar, Chandauli District Magistrate, has been appointed Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Annapurna Garg, District Magistrate of Shravasti, has been posted as Special Secretary of Child Development and Nutrition.

Manoj Kumar Rai, earlier Special Secretary for Civil Defence and Political Pension, has been appointed the new District Magistrate of Shravasti.

Samuel Paul N, District Magistrate of Jaunpur, has been given the charge of Additional Commissioner and Additional Registrar (Banking), Cooperative Societies.

New District Magistrates have also been posted in Gonda, Shamli and other districts as part of the broader exercise covering six districts in total.

The reshuffle covers important portfolios in industrial development, urban development and district administration.

Officials familiar with the process said the transfers aim to strengthen administrative efficiency across key regions.

The orders were issued on Monday afternoon and the officers are expected to take charge of their new postings shortly.

This is the latest in a series of bureaucratic changes in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred a total of 16 IAS officers in this round, with additional Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers also affected in related orders.

Full details of all postings have been released through the official transfer list.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)