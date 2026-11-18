With 403 women leaders deployed across Uttar Pradesh, late night strategy meetings, organisational visits to districts, and Mahila Morcha workshops in Lucknow, the BJP is preparing well in advance for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Under the leadership of state president Pankaj Chaudhary, the BJP is holding strategy meetings, assigning responsibilities at assembly levels and deploying dedicated teams for expanding its organisational reach in the state.

An Intensive Strategy

The poll preparations include an intensive strategy, with the organisational discussions stretching beyond 10 pm and resuming early at 9 the next mornings.

The party is working to make itself strong at all levels, find organisational gaps and assign responsibilities to workers and office bearers. As part of its strategy, it is working to appoint assembly level in-charge and election in-charge.

Special teams are also being formed by the BJP for reaching out to various social groups and re-connecting with the people who are not happy with the party or had moved away from the organisation.

One Woman Leader For Each Seat

The BJP is taking a major step to reach out to women voters. It has launched its 'Mission 403', under which one woman office-bearer is being deployed in each of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 403 women leaders have been appointed for strengthening the party's outreach well in advance.

The party aims to reach every household and create a direct communication channel with the women voters. Through these women functionaries, the BJP wants to expand its organisational presence in the family, connect with the women voters, and spread its message across every constituency.

This strategy reflects its focus on women voters as an important factor in the coming electoral fight. The BJP wants to create a direct and sustained connection with women voters, rather than just reaching out to them through public meetings and poll campaigns.

Mahila Morcha Workshop

The BJP is preparing itself to further strengthen its women's wing through the Mahila Morcha's state-level organisational workshop on November 20.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde will attend the workshop and guide the BJP's functionaries.

The BJP's state president, Pankaj Chaudhary, state co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, and Mahila Morcha state president Saroj Kushwaha will also be present.

All state and regional level office bearers of the BJP's Mahila Morcha will also attend the workshop.

The discussions will be around strengthening the women's wing of the BJP, improving organisational coordination and defining the roles and responsibilities of Mahila Morcha functionaries.

Senior party leaders will guide the women's wing of BJP regarding poll preparation and ways to increase women's participation in organisational activities and poll campaigns.

State BJP Chief's District Visits

Apart from its targeted organisational activities, the BJP's state president Pankaj Chaudhary is going on organisational visits across UP to check the ground-level preparations, interact with workers and assess the performance of district and assembly-level units.

These visits will not be limited to just formal meetings. Emphasis will be made on finding out local problems, hearing out the workers' concerns and improving coordination between the state-level leadership and the grassroots organisation.

The strategy also includes activating every layer of the organisation before the campaigning starts. Along with strengthening its existing support base, the BJP is trying to widen its connect among the diverse social sections of voters. Special teams have been assigned for outreach, communications and addressing dissatisfaction.

The continuous meetings, division of responsibilities, organisational visits across the state and focus on women voters show that the BJP wants to enter into the poll battle of 2027 with its groundwork completed.

For BJP, the immediate aim is to strengthen its cadre, identify organisational shortcomings, re-connect with voters and ensure that every wing of the BJP is prepared for the polls.