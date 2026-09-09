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1 Killed, 4 Injured In Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Delhi's Okhla

The blast was reported around 11 am, following which three fire trucks and a multi-casuality response vehicle were sent to the spot.

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1 Killed, 4 Injured In Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Delhi's Okhla
The cause of the blast is being investigated, officials said.
New Delhi:

One person was killed and four others injured in an oxygen cylinder explosion near a community hall in Delhi's Okhla area on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast was reported around 11 am, following which three fire trucks and a multi-casualty response vehicle were sent to the spot.

One person died on the spot, while four injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

The cause of the blast is being investigated, while the identity of the victim is yet to be disclosed, they said.

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