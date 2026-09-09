1 Killed, 4 Injured In Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Delhi's Okhla

The cause of the blast is being investigated, officials said.
New Delhi:
One person was killed and four others injured in an oxygen cylinder explosion near a community hall in Delhi's Okhla area on Wednesday, officials said.
The blast was reported around 11 am, following which three fire trucks and a multi-casualty response vehicle were sent to the spot.
One person died on the spot, while four injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.
The cause of the blast is being investigated, while the identity of the victim is yet to be disclosed, they said.
Show full article
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world