Mika Singh Questions Diljit Dosanjh Over <i>Border 2</i> Promotion, Says He Gave More Attention To Hania Aamir Film

Mika Singh has questioned Diljit Dosanjh's approach to promoting his Bollywood films, particularly his visibility around Border 2. According to Mika, the Punjabi singer-actor did not do enough to promote the war drama, while he appeared to give more attention to Sardaar Ji 3, which also starred Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

Speaking to Times Now, Mika raised questions about Diljit's involvement in the promotion of Border 2. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, featured Diljit alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The project was released in January this year.

Mika said he felt Diljit did not give the film enough visibility on social media and also pointed out that he had not seen the actor publicly highlight his opportunity to work with Sunny Deol.

“I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn't even thank Sunny paaji one per cent,” Mika said.

He added, “I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.' He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn't see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn't put up any post. He made only one post about his film in which there was a Pakistani artist.”

Mika's comments come despite Diljit being part of the promotional campaign for Border 2. He had unveiled his first look from the film in December 2025. Diljit also shared behind-the-scenes content from the film as well.

Mika also brought up Sardaar Ji 3, which starred Diljit alongside Neeru Bajwa and Hania Aamir. The film drew attention in 2025 after Hania's casting became a point of discussion amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. It eventually released overseas in June 2025, without an Indian theatrical release.

“The only one he posted was about his film with the Pakistani heroine. Neeru Bajwa is also in that film, but there was no mention of Neeru Bajwa. I feel you should promote everything,” Mika said.

Mika stressed that he was speaking to Diljit “as a brother” and questioned why an actor would not actively promote his Bollywood projects.

“I don't understand this. Why don't you promote Bollywood when you work in Bollywood? Then you say, ‘I don't need Bollywood,' but you work in Bollywood. I am saying these things to him as a brother. Border 2 is one of the biggest films for our country. It is a film about Hindustan. Why don't you post about it? You can check his Instagram and see if there is even one video where he has promoted Border 2,” he concluded.

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