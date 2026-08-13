Central Government Provided 1.09 Crore Scholarships For Post-Matric, Higher Education

The central government is expanding financial support for students from different social groups to help them pursue higher education and research, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the Rajya Sabha. The minister highlighted several scholarship and fellowship programmes being implemented through the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other government initiatives to support students at different stages of higher education.

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies

The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPGS) was introduced by the UGC in the 2023-24 academic year by bringing together four existing scholarship schemes.

These included the PG Single Girl Child Scholarship, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, PG Scholarship for SC/ST students pursuing professional courses, and the Post Graduate Scholarship for GATE/GPAT.

Under the NSPGS, selected students receive Rs 15,000 per month for 10 months in an academic year. The scholarship is available for two years for students pursuing postgraduate studies in India.

Fellowship For Single Girl Child

The Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child was launched by the UGC in September 2022. It replaced the earlier Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Fellowship.

The fellowship provides financial support to eligible single girl children pursuing research.

Scholarships Through Direct Benefit Transfer

The government said scholarship and fellowship amounts are being credited directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The disbursement process is also being facilitated through the SNA-SPARSH platform, which allows real-time and utilisation-based tracking of funds.

1.09 Crore Scholarships In 2025-26

According to the information shared by the government, around 1.09 crore scholarships are being provided during the financial year 2025-26 for post-matric and higher education.

Of these, around 36 lakh scholarships are for students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and Denotified Tribes (DT).

Around 24 lakh scholarships are being provided to students from Scheduled Tribes (ST), while approximately 48 lakh scholarships are meant for students from Scheduled Castes (SC).

The initiatives are aimed at widening access to higher education and research by providing financial assistance to students from various social and economic backgrounds.