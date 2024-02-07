Government Offers Scholarships To Economically Weak Students, Details Here

NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students.

The application deadline for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) scholarships has been extended to February 9. The scholarship scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections, specifically targeting those at risk of dropping out after Class 8.

The initiative provides annual scholarships to one lakh selected students in Class 9, with the opportunity for renewal as they progress from classes 10 to 12 in state government, government-aided, and local body schools. The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.

Administered through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) ensures seamless disbursement of scholarships directly to students' bank accounts via electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. This scheme operates at the Central Sector level.

To qualify for the scholarships, students need to show that the total annual income from all sources for both parents does not surpass Rs 3,50,000. Furthermore, candidates must achieve a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in their Class VII examination to be eligible for the scholarship selection test, with a 5 per cent relaxation for SC/ST students. The verification process comprises two levels: L1, conducted at the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) level, and L2, overseen by the District Nodal Officer (DNO). The deadline for INO level (L1) verification is February 15, 2024, while DNO level (L2) verification must be completed by February 26, 2024.