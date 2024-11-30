Applications Open For Chinese Government Scholarship 2025 For International Students

Chinese Government Scholarship 2025: The application process for the 2025 Chinese Government Scholarship, aimed at international students under The Young People of Excellence program, is now open. This scholarship provides opportunities to pursue master's degree programs across various disciplines at top Chinese universities.

Scholarship Benefits



The scholarship covers full tuition fees, living expenses, accommodation stipends, and health insurance throughout the study period.

Eligible Courses

International Relations

Chinese Law

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Global Public Policy

Public Administration

Business Administration

Environmental Management

Infrastructure Engineering

Education and Leadership

Most programmes have a duration of 12 months and are conducted in English. Certain programs follow a "1+1" model, where coursework and research are completed in China, while the dissertation is written in the candidate's home country.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must:

Be non-Chinese citizens under 45 years of age.

Be in good physical and mental health.

Hold at least a bachelor's degree and have a minimum of three years of work experience.

Preference will be given to:

Government officials at the division chief level or higher.

Senior managers, university administrators, or research institute leaders.

A pre-admission letter from one of the participating universities is required at the time of application.

Participating Universities

The scholarship is offered by several prestigious institutions, including:

Peking University

Tsinghua University

Beihang University

Fudan University

Zhejiang University

Sun Yat-sen University

For the complete list of participating universities and programs, refer to the official announcement.

Application Deadline



Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2025, at 23.59 (GMT+8).