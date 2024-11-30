Applications Open For Chinese Government Scholarship 2025 For International Students

Chinese Government Scholarship 2025: The application process for the 2025 Chinese Government Scholarship, aimed at international students under The Young People of Excellence program, is now open. This scholarship provides opportunities to pursue master's degree programs across various disciplines at top Chinese universities.
Scholarship Benefits
The scholarship covers full tuition fees, living expenses, accommodation stipends, and health insurance throughout the study period.
Eligible Courses
- International Relations
- Chinese Law
- Artificial Intelligence and Big Data
- Global Public Policy
- Public Administration
- Business Administration
- Environmental Management
- Infrastructure Engineering
- Education and Leadership
Most programmes have a duration of 12 months and are conducted in English. Certain programs follow a "1+1" model, where coursework and research are completed in China, while the dissertation is written in the candidate's home country.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must:
- Be non-Chinese citizens under 45 years of age.
- Be in good physical and mental health.
- Hold at least a bachelor's degree and have a minimum of three years of work experience.
Preference will be given to:
- Government officials at the division chief level or higher.
- Senior managers, university administrators, or research institute leaders.
- A pre-admission letter from one of the participating universities is required at the time of application.
Participating Universities
The scholarship is offered by several prestigious institutions, including:
- Peking University
- Tsinghua University
- Beihang University
- Fudan University
- Zhejiang University
- Sun Yat-sen University
For the complete list of participating universities and programs, refer to the official announcement.
Application Deadline
Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2025, at 23.59 (GMT+8).