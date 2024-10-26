Applications Open For Government Scholarships, Key Details Inside

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has opened the application process for various education scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025, supported by both central and state governments. Eligible students can now submit applications for 23 central government-sponsored scholarships by visiting the official website.

Key Scholarships Available

Department: School Education & Literacy

Application Deadline: October 31, 2024

Correction Window: November 15, 2024

This scholarship, aimed at economically disadvantaged students, supports those in Class 9 through Class 12 to reduce dropout rates at the secondary level. Each year, 1,00,000 students with a parental income below Rs 3,50,000 can receive Rs 12,000 annually.

Selection is based on state-level tests in Class 8, comprising a Mental Ability Test (MAT) and a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Eligible students must be full-time learners in government or government-aided schools and maintain satisfactory conduct.

Department: Higher Education

Application Deadline: October 31, 2024

Correction Window: November 15, 2024

This scheme targets meritorious students from low-income families, helping them manage expenses in higher education.

Awarded based on Class 12 results, this scholarship provides up to 82,000 new awards annually, supporting undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including professional programs.

Fifty per cent of the scholarships are reserved for female students, with eligibility tied to family income not exceeding Rs 4.5 lakh per annum. Students must be enrolled in recognized institutions and ineligible for similar financial aid programs.

For further details, visit the official NSP website at scholarships.gov.in.