This UK University Invites Scholarship Applications For BBA (Hons) Programme

UK University Scholarship: Strathclyde Business School is accepting scholarship applications from international students for the BBA (Hons) Business Administration programme. International students who have applied for entry in 2025 can submit their applications by August 29.

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Invites Applications for MSc Mechatronics & Automation

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is accepting applications for the MSc in Mechatronics and Automation. Candidates with an honours degree (or international equivalent) in a Science or Engineering discipline are eligible to apply. Interested applicants can submit their applications via the official website.

Application Requirements:

Applicants must upload the following documents during the application process. Incomplete submissions may not be processed:

Certified individual semester mark sheets/academic transcripts for all qualifications.

If still studying, provide individual semester mark sheets to date.

Certified degree certificates for all qualifications.

If still studying, provide certificates after completing the qualification.

Evidence of suitable English language proficiency if English is not your first language or you are not from a UKVI-recognised "Majority English Speaking" country. Check the university's language requirements.

CV detailing employment history if you have been out of full-time education for over two years.

Copy of passport (photo page).

Copy of sponsor letter/scholarship award, if applicable.

Names, job titles, and email addresses of two referees.

