This UK University Offers Scholarships Of Up To Rs 19 Lakh For Indian Students

Study In UK: These scholarships aim to provide financial support to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Read Time: 2 mins
The University of Leeds (UoL) has launched the International Excellence Scholarships for outstanding students enrolling in the academic year 2026. These scholarships aim to provide financial support to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

A total of 500 scholarships are available for eligible international students, with grants valued at 3,000 pounds (Rs 3.53 Lakh), 6,000 pounds (Rs 7.06 Lakh), or 16,000 pounds (Rs 18.83 Lakh). Awards will be given to students demonstrating exceptional academic performance, leadership potential, and a strong record of achievements, along with the ability to make meaningful contributions in their chosen field.

To qualify, applicants must be international fee-paying students and hold either a conditional or unconditional offer for a Master's degree (including MRes) starting in September 2026. The scholarship does not cover Leeds MBA or online courses.

The selection process is highly competitive and purely merit-based. Applications are accepted in two rounds:

  • Round One: Closes at 5 PM GMT on 27 February 2026; results announced by 27 March 2026.
     
  • Round Two: Closes at 4 PM GMT on 15 May 2026; results announced by 12 June 2026.

Applicants must first apply for a relevant Master's course before submitting the online scholarship form.

For full details on eligibility, application procedures, and deadlines, students should visit the official scholarship website.

In the World University Rankings 2026, the University of Leeds is ranked 118, showing consistent improvement over the years:

Year    Rank
2026    118
2025    123
2024    129
2023    128
2022    127

Key Metrics 2026:

  • Overall Score: 64.9
  • Teaching: 48.3
  • Research Environment: 50.3
  • Research Quality: 87.2
  • Industry Income: 71.6
  • International Outlook: 93.6
