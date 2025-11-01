UK University Offers Undergraduate Scholarships To International Students, Check Details

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom (UK) is offering scholarships worth 7,500 pounds (approximately Rs 8.77 lakh) to international students enrolling in undergraduate programmes. Those beginning their studies in September 2026 can benefit from this opportunity. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the university's official website.

Students achieving at least 60 per cent in each academic year will be eligible to apply.

Eligible students will receive the scholarship automatically but must accept their course offer by the specified deadline. The award is available only to full-time students. Those pursuing online or distance learning programmes are not eligible for the scholarship.

Who Can Apply?

Students planning to begin their undergraduate studies in September 2026 can apply.

All undergraduate programmes are covered under this scholarship, except Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).

To be eligible, candidates must select the University of Sheffield as either their firm or insurance choice by 4 PM (UK time) on June 3, 2026.

The award does not extend to mandatory or optional industrial placements, work experience periods, or study-abroad years.

For the purpose of this scholarship, MArch degrees are classified as postgraduate taught programmes and therefore do not qualify for this or any other undergraduate funding.

This scholarship cannot be postponed to a later academic year; applicants who defer their admission will automatically lose their eligibility.

Applicants are solely responsible for securing any financial support they qualify for, as funding cannot be applied retrospectively to previous academic sessions.

For detailed information, students should visit the official website, sheffield.ac.uk.