Study In UK: What Are GREAT Scholarships And How Much Funding Is Offered

UK scholarships for Indian Students worth Rs 12 lakh: Indian students planning to pursue a master's degree in the UK in the 2026-27 academic year can apply for the GREAT Scholarships, announced by the British Council. The scheme offers financial support of at least 10,000 pounds (around Rs 12 lakh) towards tuition fees for one-year postgraduate programmes at leading UK universities.

What Is the GREAT Scholarship?

The GREAT Scholarship is a flagship UK government initiative designed to attract international students, including those from India, to study in the UK. It is jointly funded by the GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council, and participating UK universities.

For the upcoming academic year, 12 postgraduate scholarships are being offered to Indian students across multiple disciplines.

Which UK Universities Are Participating?

University of Bristol

Queen's University Belfast

University of Surrey

University of Reading

University of Dundee

Anglia Ruskin University

UWE Bristol

Norwich University of the Arts

Royal College of Art

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Royal Northern College of Music

Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance

What Courses Are Covered?

The scholarships covers a wide range of academic and professional fields, including:

Business, Finance and Marketing

Psychology and Humanities

STEM programmes

Design And Creative Disciplines

Notably, four UK institutions are offering scholarships specifically for arts, music and dance, reinforcing the UK's strong focus on creative and performing arts education.

How Much Financial Support Do Students Get?

Each GREAT Scholarship provides a minimum of 10,000 pounds, which is directly applied to tuition fees for a one-year master's degree. While it does not cover living expenses, it significantly reduces the overall cost of studying in the UK.

What Additional Benefits Do Students Get?

Apart from academic exposure, students graduating from UK universities can avail of the post-study work route, allowing them to stay back and gain professional experience after completing their degree.

What British Council Says

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India at the British Council, said the scholarships reflect the growing strength of the UK-India education partnership.

"Studying in the UK offers far more than academic excellence. It provides access to industry-aligned learning and a truly global environment where diverse perspectives inspire innovation," she said.



"With pathways opening across a wide range of disciplines, these scholarships will help Indian students take that transformative step, enabling them to build international networks, strengthen their professional pathways, and contribute meaningfully to a rapidly evolving global economy. We are happy to support the aspirations of students who will go on to shape the future across sectors and societies communities," she added.

Why This Matters For Indian Students

With rising international education costs, the GREAT Scholarships make UK education more accessible for Indian students, while also opening doors to global exposure, industry connections and international work experience.