UK University Announces Scholarships Worth 3,000 Pounds For Indian Students

The University of Worcester in the United Kingdom has announced scholarships worth 3,000 pounds (approximately Rs 3.58 lakh) for Indian students applying to its postgraduate programmes for the January 2026 intake.

The scholarships are merit-based and aim to support students pursuing career-focused education in some of the most sought-after disciplines.

The university is offering a wide range of postgraduate courses, including MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management.

Beyond classroom learning, students will also have the opportunity to take up 6- or 12-month professional placements with real employers, gaining practical exposure and industry-ready skills.

Highlighting Worcester's strong track record, the university said over 96 per cent of its graduates secure employment or move on to further study within 15 months of completing their degrees, according to the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024. Each year, more than 500 students find employment through the university, supported by its 1,000 plus industry partnerships.

Worcester has also been shortlisted for Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025 for graduate success and employability.

Speaking about the growing interest among Indian students, Nick Slade, deputy pro vice-chancellor (International & External Affairs), said: "I'm excited by the growing interest from Indian students to study at the University of Worcester. We are 1st in the UK for employment and/or further study five years after graduation. Our merit-based scholarships and career-focused degrees are designed to give students the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in both global and Indian job markets. Being shortlisted as a Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025 finalist is recognition of the outcomes our students achieve and the practical support we provide throughout their studies."

Dr Scott Andrews, head of Worcester Business School, emphasised the impact of placements and industry exposure: "Worcester really prepares our international students for the real world. The placements and projects with real companies provide practical, hands-on experience that truly benefit our students. Working alongside other students from different countries also opens our students' eyes to new perspectives."

He added: "Our six-year research on student performance shows that those who take work-based placements consistently perform better across their management courses."

Application Process

Indian students interested in applying for the January 2026 intake can explore courses, scholarships, and placement options on the official website, worcester.ac.uk. Applications are open, and students are advised to apply early to secure merit-based scholarships and professional placement opportunities.