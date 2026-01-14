University Of Glasgow Offers 15,000 Euros Scholarship To Indian Students, Apply Before February

UK Scholarships 2026: The University of Glasgow, United Kingdom, is offering a 15,000 euro (15,78,735 rupees) scholarship to Indian students for the academic year 2026-2027. Individuals aiming to study a one-year, full-time master's at the university across Banking, Finance, Analytics, Economics, Human Resource Management and other fields can apply for the scholarship opportunity before February 2026 on the official website of the university. The university aims to strengthen its ties with India through new academic partnerships and scholarships.

Individuals will be chosen for the scholarship based on two rounds, with the first session registration ending on February 23 and the second round on May 18, 2026. Selected candidates will be notified of their qualifying status by March 6 and May 29, 2026, respectively.

University of Glasgow Scholarship 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying for the scholarship must showcase academic excellence and achieve grades equivalent to UK 1st Class Honours. In Indian terms, this translates to achieving over 70 per cent marks.

Having enrolled in an eligible postgraduate taught programme at the university is necessary for applying.

Individuals applying are mandatorily required to be Indian nationals and holders of international fee status.

What Do Indian Students Study The Most At The University?

Indian students choose the university for its College of Social Sciences the most. The percentages are as follows:

College of Social Sciences - 41 per cent

College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences - 30 per cent

College of Science and Engineering - 25 per cent

College of Arts and Humanities - 5 per cent

About The University And Scholarship

The University of Glasgow is ranked 79th globally in the QS University Rankings 2026 and offers over 300 Bachelor's and Master's programmes, along with PhD and MBA courses. Founded in 1451, the University of Glasgow is celebrating its 575th anniversary this year.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website link gla.ac.uk/scholarships/asbsindiaachieversaward.

Click on "Apply Now".

Enter your personal details and application details like your programme, mode of study, offer of admission, etc.

You will be successfully registered for the one-year 2026 intake scholarship.

Other Scholarships Offered By The University

1. World Changers Excellence Scholarship

Through this, a 10,000 euro scholarship is provided to exceptional undergraduate candidates applying to Science programmes and 7,000 euros per year for Social Science and Arts programmes.

2. World Changers Glasgow Scholarship

This includes an automatic 5,000 euro discount for postgraduate taught students.

3. Global Leadership Scholarship

It includes a 10,000 euro competitive award for exceptional Master's candidates.

The university also provides free bus travel across Scotland to students aged below 22 years under these scholarships.