UP Government Launches Atal Scholarship For Higher Studies In UK

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a new international scholarship programme named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Chevening UP Atal Scholarship will give talented students from the state a chance to study in the United Kingdom with full financial support.

The scheme is designed for students who have shown exceptional academic results. Under it, the government will cover almost all expenses including tuition fees, exam charges, accommodation, food, and yearly travel between India and the UK. Officials estimate the cost of sponsoring each student at around Rs 45-48 lakh. In its first phase, five students have been selected to pursue their master's degrees in England.

The initiative has been made possible through a partnership between the Uttar Pradesh government and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Office (FCDO). The agreement was signed at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow. Speaking about the launch, the Chief Minister said that the scholarship will help prepare UP's youth for leadership roles on the global stage. The scheme will initially run for three years.

Half of the scholarship cost will be borne by the UP government, while the other half will be funded by the FCDO. British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met CM Yogi Adityanath and welcomed the collaboration, calling it a step towards strengthening educational ties.

According to ANI, eligibility criteria include holding an undergraduate degree and applying to at least three recognised master's courses in the UK. Candidates must secure an unconditional offer from at least one programme to qualify.

Apart from covering university fees, the scholarship also provides a monthly stipend, travel allowance, visa cost, and grants to attend Chevening events in the UK.

The scheme aims to open global opportunities for bright students of Uttar Pradesh and nurture them into future leaders.